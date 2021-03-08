TIME TO PRAY FOR SENIOR FOUR STUDENTS

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

When l got the news of the coming senior four examinations which is to kick off from 22nd March 2021, all the ten States headquarters and the three administrative areas, my mind raced back in the past but on close examination and analysis, l immediately came to the understanding that this national examination which will be taken by 34,536 students had been properly arranged and prepared with enough security and other logistics needed at such time. For us at Juba Monitor, we would like to join parents and guardians whose children are sitting the examination. I am saying so because today women globally are celebrating the International Women’s Day. Those who are going to celebrate locally should take it upon themselves to at least put a word of prayers to our children. This is a trying moment with Covid-19 on the loose and other trials within trials. Women are mothers and it will be one of their responsibilities to wish well the students who are possible future leaders of the nation. At this trying moment of coronavirus, discipline and preventive measures should be above all other things to ensure the safety of the people and the country. Education is the foundation of the future that a parent should not deny a child. Assurance by the government that the senior flour examination will take place in all states and administrative areas seems to have taken up security arrangements which will make it possible to have the exams sat without any fear. This is what each state and administrative area should be prioritizing the need of the communities in their jurisdiction. Let the best excel to the next level in organized and orderly environment which must be created now for the good of the country. Children in the bracket of school age should be given chance to education. They have been living in fear far too long until the recent peace which is beaming its light approaching the near entrance. A brighter future for our youth is in the offing. It is time to join hands together and make their dream of this bright future come true. We can start building firm foundation in a well nurtured and trained minds that would be able to make informed decision for the development of this nation. This can only come through well trained manpower which must come through a well-planned education system. It will be collective responsibilities to make our lives be what we want it to be. Senior four examination materials are being flown in the country today, let there be no cheating or any form of leakage which may hamper or hinder the examination process. It cannot be ruled out that there will be no hitches during the period of the examination, but if any ,they should be minimized and those which could not interfere with the students sitting the exams. Let the materials be dispatched on time in readiness for this great national event.