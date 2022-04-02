jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 2nd, 2022
A foot for thought

Time management

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Time management is one of the factors for success in life. If you know how to manage your daily time, it means you are able to do your work on time and according to the way you laid out your programs. Time management starts right in the morning when you wake up from sleep. What you are supposed to do depends on your arrangement. For women, they can begin by cleaning the compound and preparing time for the family. Those who are attending morning prayers, can go to the church and thank God for the day.

Others can get up early in the morning and start doing sports of different types. This depends on your own plan of what to start the day and how to end with. Nobody will drive you to do them, but it is part of your program. At the end of the day, you will see what you achieve and what you don’t achieve. In any program of time management, you prioritize, what is your first priority for the day. What do you want to do first, even in the office; you can see your first priority to start the day with.

Sometimes, it is not easy to plan, several people fail to manage time and themselves due to unseen programs. In developed countries, people work according to the plan they scheduled. If you don’t have an appointment with a person, you cannot see him/her. Everything is programmed ahead of time, that is a good quality of leadership.

Anything planned by you in most cases, nobody can do it for you because you are the master of your daily activities. If your plans are being managed by somebody, implementation is difficult.  Everything in this world needs cooperation and hard work. Good things do not come from anything; you pay a price for them, nobody else can do that, but you. By doing it yourself, you would win and nobody from outside can interfere with your daily activities. Don’t forget that when there is a risk, it is your own making, including accountability.

Therefore, by managing time well, you can improve your living and know yourself.

Everything needs patience and endurance for better lives.

May God bless us all.

