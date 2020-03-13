TIME IS NOW FOR UNITY GOV’T

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I can remember vividly what the late Prof. George Saitoti, and then vice President of Kenya told the multitude at the Kasarani Sports Ground in Nairobi. He said and l quote “a country is bigger than an individual”. He made his point and whatever, the occasion was, that word lived and will continue to live for a long time to come. That was Kenya and that was then. Now l want to relate this to our situation. Three weeks have gone since President Salva Kiir Mayardit named and announced his vice presidents followed by their swearing in. Since then, the country’s attention has remained solid towards State House for any sign of the white smoke which would enable the President to name the cabinet ministers and governors to run the affairs of the country. This has not been possible because of some internal disagreements within some parties to the agreement. Some sources privy to the ongoings at Sate House tell us that the President’s side had completed his intended and possible list of the appointees but there were some dwindling and dilly-dallying within some of the parties, with others claiming to have been short-changed. It is time they borrow this thinking and feeling of the late professor that a country was bigger than individual and give the president time and a chance by presenting their nominees for a workable unity government. The country cannot remain at a standstill because of some differences which can be shorted out around the table. Where the walk of peace started for the country is a very vivid picture. Who brought it this far is equally clear in the minds of many. Apart from politicians who are doing all they can to catch the attention of the appointing authorities, the rest of the majority population are going about their own business embracing brotherhood and sisterhood. Can these people stop for a second and find out why the National Dialogue’s Conference was put off. Can they find out why the reconciliation meeting in Rome is not taking place anymore, not only because of the outbreak of coronavirus, but other factors which can be handled when the government is in place? And locally can they find out why the Jonglei inter-tribal conflict persists. These are facts which need a sitting state and national government to address. It is not one person or individual who should be charged with such responsibilities but collective approach which is the only way to make sure people lived together in peace. Peace has come let the unity government be formed and let the work of building the nation begins in earnest collectively so that the last laugh could be sweeter than the first one. It is the hope of all citizens that reasons will, prevail and sooner than later the differences will be resolved to allow for the formation of the unity government which the country has been longing for far this long. This will be the pride of a nation and the best gift given to them by the leadership before the coming Easter holidays.