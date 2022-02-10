Time frame for P.8 Exams affects public schools-Yakani

By Bida Elly David

Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO)has pointed out that, the time interval scheduled for the primary leaving examinations was not in favor of public schools since they have some major topics to cover due to the effects of the three weeks strike.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation underscored that private schools would more likely overtake government schools in performance since some public schools were affected.

Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) yesterday pointed out that some primary eight candidates in government schools would face impacts of weak performance due to partial coverage of syllabus caused by the three weeks strike that kept them at home without lessons.

‘’The duration given for the commencement of the primary leaving exams cannot favor public schools since the strike kept them away from completing their syllabus. The days given for the commencement are limited that some public schools will not speed up to complete the coverage’’ He said

Furthermore, Yakani added that the National Ministry of Education and Instructions would have extended the days meant for the exams to enable government schools to prepare their learners amicably.

‘’The National Ministry of Education and Instructions shall have extended the examination days to enable the affected public schools to meet their coverage’’ Yakani added

In continuation, Yakani pointed out that, the learners were the future leaders who demanded all the rights to education without being jeopardised in one way or the other.

However, Yakani underscored that it was not possible for public schools finish their syllabus in a week which would interrupt the ability of the learners’ understanding and thinking capacity.

‘’A week is not enough for some government affected schools to teach instead, this is the right time teachers would use to ensure that critical revision of what was taught is done inform of questions and answers to prepare the P.8 candidates for the exams’’ He underscored