jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 26th, 2022
HomeOpinionEditorialTIME and TIMING
Editorial

TIME and TIMING

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

Time:

The indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present, and future are regarded as a whole.

Timing:

The choice, judgment, or control of when something should be done.

Since time is indefinite, endless, and when timing itself is a choice, the control and decision-making process always needs a different approach.

The time and the timing must be managed in a timely manner otherwise the decision-making process can be very costly, especially for anything concerning our social or professional life.

We hear quite often people say, “we have time or I have time”. No, not really, because seen in another light, none of us have time. We are neither in charge nor in control of time. We think we are but in reality, we are not. However, one can think that and say, “Since I am not in charge of the time or timing, why should I bother to deal with it”.

No, that’s not the case, since we need to deal with time and timing with respect and with professionalism. In other words, we need to do what we need to do and be as precise as possible taking care of the timing of our activities. For example, when to get in touch with our contacts to release our policy plans, our projects or ideas.

There are so many factors that are in play when making decisions and using the time wisely is essential. There are internal and external factors and different powers that can always affect our time and our timing in the process of our decision-making.  

One needs to have a principal. The principle of making sure things are done orderly and on time deserves attention. Therefore, if there is something that must be done promptly, do it. Don’t leave it till tomorrow.

We need to use time very wisely and value every second of it to make a difference if we can.

The time and the timing are everything. You might have the best project, greatest idea, excellent contacts and brilliant vision, but if the timing is not right to execute any of the above, it will not be successful.

At the same time, you need to build your team from the get-go start, because it is always better to have the right team players on board from the beginning rather than later.

Time has no mercy, if one doesn’t know how to time it or act and take an action at the right time, the time will punish you tremendously.

Make no mistake about it, opportunities come to anyone very rarely, so if we don’t take the raised opportunity the moment it comes along and nurture it,giving it the attention it needs to bring it to surface, we will not enjoy the success of it.

We must not be afraid of taking a risk and we must not abuse the time. If we give the needed attention time will be on our side and will drive us to the paramount of our decision. We mustn`t forget the power of timing for our project, our policies, ideas or when to contact our business partners. Wrong timing can be a big mistake for your great achievements and unprepared timing does not help either. We just need the right timing, with the right attitude and humble approach to reach our goals.

Time always gives us a second chance but we mustn`t dwell on it, we don’t know when the second chance will appear, so therefore, don’t wait for the second chance just grab the opportunity once you have it.

Time gives you a variety of choices so that you can be more creative and become a visionary person. And the timing is like a ripe fruit that needs to be picked at the right moment so that we can see the flourishing results of our projects, our ideas and businesses.

We should always find time for ourselves and for our loved ones as well. Their contribution to our personal life and our professional life is priceless.  

But be aware, just as nature does not accept emptiness, time and timing does not forgive negligence.

Until the next article, stay safe and sound and God bless you all.

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador. 
robinsaban@hotmail.com

You Might Also Like

Editorial

DERIVE GOOD KNOWLEDGE UNIVERSALLY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Proper knowledge and good learning are not only received in the classroom.  Once upon a time one of my journalism lecturers told me no sorry (us) that if you want to excel and be a good scribe, be an all-rounder and must be keen to listen to topics and discussions around you. He told us that one has to be courageous and frank when facing any newsmaker or personality and above all must always be ready to learn not in the classroom but...
Editorial

SUPPORT UNIVERSITY OF JUBA ON TOURISM AND HOSPITALITY PPROGRAM

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It must be accepted that education is the key to future development of both mankind and the country. This should be taken and applied gracefully with all key players in the sector without putting a boundary line. It is indeed the time to boost and uplift the hospitality and tourism industry which has lagged behind due to a number of factors that faced the country. It is fortunate that the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba Prof. John A.  Akec and his Zetech University counterpart Pro. Njenga Munene showed...
Editorial

THERE IS YET ANOTHER PLANE CRASH

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Another surprising news came on Wednesday that 14 passengers survived ,what would have been a fatal plane crash after a plane traveling from Uror Payam to Bor town of Jonglei State crashed as it struggled to land. The incident occurred after the plane squirmed tirelessly to land in Bor town and later diverted its direction to the bush resulting in damages to the cockpit. In March last year, South Sudan Civil Aviation suspended a number of aviation companies due to passive quality of aircrafts that did not meet the standards...
error: Content is protected !!