Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

Time:



The indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present, and future are regarded as a whole.

Timing:

The choice, judgment, or control of when something should be done.

Since time is indefinite, endless, and when timing itself is a choice, the control and decision-making process always needs a different approach.

The time and the timing must be managed in a timely manner otherwise the decision-making process can be very costly, especially for anything concerning our social or professional life.

We hear quite often people say, “we have time or I have time”. No, not really, because seen in another light, none of us have time. We are neither in charge nor in control of time. We think we are but in reality, we are not. However, one can think that and say, “Since I am not in charge of the time or timing, why should I bother to deal with it”.

No, that’s not the case, since we need to deal with time and timing with respect and with professionalism. In other words, we need to do what we need to do and be as precise as possible taking care of the timing of our activities. For example, when to get in touch with our contacts to release our policy plans, our projects or ideas.

There are so many factors that are in play when making decisions and using the time wisely is essential. There are internal and external factors and different powers that can always affect our time and our timing in the process of our decision-making.



One needs to have a principal. The principle of making sure things are done orderly and on time deserves attention. Therefore, if there is something that must be done promptly, do it. Don’t leave it till tomorrow.

We need to use time very wisely and value every second of it to make a difference if we can.

The time and the timing are everything. You might have the best project, greatest idea, excellent contacts and brilliant vision, but if the timing is not right to execute any of the above, it will not be successful.

At the same time, you need to build your team from the get-go start, because it is always better to have the right team players on board from the beginning rather than later.

Time has no mercy, if one doesn’t know how to time it or act and take an action at the right time, the time will punish you tremendously.

Make no mistake about it, opportunities come to anyone very rarely, so if we don’t take the raised opportunity the moment it comes along and nurture it,giving it the attention it needs to bring it to surface, we will not enjoy the success of it.

We must not be afraid of taking a risk and we must not abuse the time. If we give the needed attention time will be on our side and will drive us to the paramount of our decision. We mustn`t forget the power of timing for our project, our policies, ideas or when to contact our business partners. Wrong timing can be a big mistake for your great achievements and unprepared timing does not help either. We just need the right timing, with the right attitude and humble approach to reach our goals.

Time always gives us a second chance but we mustn`t dwell on it, we don’t know when the second chance will appear, so therefore, don’t wait for the second chance just grab the opportunity once you have it.



Time gives you a variety of choices so that you can be more creative and become a visionary person. And the timing is like a ripe fruit that needs to be picked at the right moment so that we can see the flourishing results of our projects, our ideas and businesses.

We should always find time for ourselves and for our loved ones as well. Their contribution to our personal life and our professional life is priceless.

But be aware, just as nature does not accept emptiness, time and timing does not forgive negligence.

Until the next article, stay safe and sound and God bless you all.



Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador.

robinsaban@hotmail.com