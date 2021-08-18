jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, August 18th, 2021
Editorial

TIGHTEN SECURITY ALONG JUBA-NIMULE HIGHWAY

Juba-Nimule Highway has claimed yet again three innocent lives in the hands of gunmen a day after the historic celebration of the Loa Centenary. It is very unfortunate that the known or unknown gunmen took this time after none other than the head of State President Salva Kiir who had attended the celebrations appealed to refugees who had ran away during the crisis to come back home and settle in their own backyard, now that peace was taking root in the country. This road has claimed so many lives that the only solution now is to have permanent patrol along the highway. It is like these thugs do not want peace and cannot heed even advice from the head of state. Security apparatus should be let loose to deal with the situation which seems to be growing from bad to worse. It is not enough for the police to confirm the killing of people without arresting and bringing to book those involved. The government under President Kiir continues to preach peace and peaceful coexistence in all parts of the country. Why are thugs who seems to have taken over this highway not being dealt with accordingly? Who are they and who is protecting them?How can criminals take control of this main road, killing innocent people at will with if any little attention from the security? This area was once deserted because of the then internal conflicts which devastated the country as a whole. This situation should not be allowed to creep back to the public. This is why the Juba-Nimule road must remain safe for all reasons, among them being the only ground link to outside world. The security organs must re-introduce a 24 hours highway escort to road users. |It may be very necessary to re-introduce travelling in convoy under proper escort.

