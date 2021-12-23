Tiger Division Soldiers set up Schools for Public

By John Agok

Over twenty academicians as well as Tiger Division Soldiers at the same time, emanated an idea to set up Secondary and Primary Schools for the Public.

The two headmasters for Tiger Academy Secondary and Leaders Primary Schools respectively called on public to enroll their Children next year in February. They two academicians and soldiers by profession told Media yesterday.

Gai Samuel Mabut Headmaster for Tiger Academy Secondary and Mathew Molana Matual who is the lawyer and now pursuing masters in Law in Juba University, assured the public of their competency in achieving vision and mission they had for future leaders that would study in this School.

The Charity school offer by soldier’s motto are: “Better Education better Nation and Education for self-determination”. The twenty four graduates are Board of Directors from this School including the two headmasters.

“We are opening this charity School for public to enroll their children. School is equipped with classrooms and each room accommodate 35 students in light to abide by Covid-19 protocols. We are having 17 professional teachers that will be fully timers rather part timers”, they said.

The Tiger National soldiers admitted that, they had heart for the Nation to prosper and move away from illiteracy to become literate.

“We had heart for this Country to eradicate illiteracy as our Country literacy stand at 24 percent. We need to develop children with self-discipline and good character to be leaders in future”, they added.

They assured public that, the school will operate for Primary one to eight from 7:00am to 2:00 pm and Secondary school from senior one to four take up to 5:00 pm.

The initiative of Leaders Primary School was successful story in Wau in becoming the lead school among others during Examination.

This is the first kind of initiative for learned soldiers to set up academic institution in the Country.