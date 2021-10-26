TIES -At stake amid coup in Sudan

By John Agok and Tereza Jeremiah chuei

South Sudan and Sudan’s bilateral ties is now at the stake since efforts of border reopening now uncertain, oil refinery closed and Sudan peace talks hosted by President Kiir Mayardit remained at a standstill.

The head of Sudan’s ruling council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan yesterday announced the dissolution of the Transitional Sovereign Council and the government, enacting a state of emergency amid a military coup after prime minister’s arrest.

In a statement delivered on Monday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sovereign Council of military and civilian members which runs the country, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the government.

Following the arrest of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other officials by troops, Burhan stated that the military would oversee the remainder of Sudan’s transition to democracy and will hand over to a democratically elected government.

The arrest of Hamdok who is the Chairperson of IGAD will raise eyebrows in the regional security set up. This is given the fact that, Hamdok was mediating South Sudan peace and Ethiopian conflict among other vital matters in the region.

In statement availed to Juba Monitor, The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said he had learned with dismay, among other, the arrest of Prime minister Abdallah Hamdok and other civilian officials.

However he called for immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military within the framework of the political declaration and constitutional degree. The Chairperson reaffirms that the dialogue and consensus is the only relevant path to save the country and its democratic transition.

Meanwhile the ExecutiveDirector for Community Empowerment for Progress organization (CEPO) Edmond Yakani said the political development in Sudan was disturbing and South Sudan should call for the urgent meeting of the heads of states and IGAD on the development in Sudan.

“The current political development in Sudan is disturbing us in South Sudan since Sudan is the current chair of IGAD and one of the guarantors of (R-ARCSS)

CEPO is urging IGAD current head of states to rescue the arrested active chair of the body by the military in Sudan”.

“Mr. Emond Yakani is calling for urgent meeting of headof states and governments of IGAD on the development in Sudan. Any undemocratic act currently in Sudan has serious implications in the region.

Finally, CEPO is urging joint intervention of IGAD and African Union to restore peaceful political transition in Sudan.”

However, sources in Sudan told Juba Monitor Newspaper on phone yesterday that, thesituation in Khartoum was still tense and movement remainedrestricted because of the protest on the streets which resulted to state of emergency.

Thesource, shared the plights of South Sudanese amid the protest in Sudan, saying that, people had been living indoors since morning without going for foods and water.

The source described howprotestors barricaded the streets of Khartoum to block movement of people.

“Yes, people have been indoors since morning and as I talk to you now, the protestors have put the tyres to barricades the roads.” the source said

Concluded in the statement which showed no more details of what was happening outside the capital as movement was restricted. The source could not also be confirm if there was any South Sudanese among the 12 people who were injured during the protest.

“I am not aware of what is going outside there since we are locked inside and movement is restricted by the military. I am not able to know how many South Sudanese could be among those injured”.

Media reports indicated that, 12 civilians were injured during the protest.

Omar al-Bashir took power in a 1989 coup and was toppled by the military in 2019 by the same protests calling for civilians’ rule to restore democracy and move away from Military rule.