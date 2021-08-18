Thyself’s Adiss Ababa agreement

By Chol Peter Majoh

Tips to thy personal peace of mind

Do you need a healthy living full of self-love, confidence and peace of mind? I know you need that.

Go to Addis Ababa which is your heart and resolve issues, agree with thy own self; and form your Revitalized Transitional Government of inner unity(R-TGoIU)

In your R-TGoIU, appoint a very strong defense minister, SELF CONTROLL to take charge of all that lead you into lust, intemperance, wrong choices, appetite, Malice, superficiality, slothfulness, indulgence and all other forms of evil__your enemies that stand against you.

Next to that, appoint another vital minister in charge of HEALTH to lead you in physical exercise, nutrition, mental health, personal hygiene and sanitation as well as social health with those around you. This ministry has a great part in building thy peace of mind and healthy life.

In thy RTGoIU, have a strong FORIEGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY_ thy spirit of hospitality, pity, kindness and better treatment of those sharing borders and who do not share with you. Teach thyself to love people regardless of what they’re, where they come from or how they look like. Make thy love a love of no boundaries with others. In short, do not discriminate. Just love people, either being poor or rich, equally, for they are part of you and thy government. Remember, “No man is an Island”

Besides, let thy ministry of interior which is thy mind be entra strong and careful. Let thy mind minister to all thy inner thoughts. Whatsoever you think, before you execute it, let thy mind filter it. Never dare haste or be Swift to implement every plan before this ministry is consulted. Investigate every thought to know whether it can harm you or others you’re living together with.

In thy R-TGoIU , also never take ministry of agriculture and food security lightly. This ministry are thy muscles, arms and the ability that enables you to work hard to put, every day, food on thy dining table for thy households. Do not be slothful and never allow laziness take hold of thy gov’t. You must know in thy arms is thy food. White cola job is not always the only way to have food on the table. So, you must work hard for thy own self’s government to prosper and always have an ever-availablefood, never be slothful. Don’t mind of the so-called National government, for you, your self, are a government of thy own. And you must be diligent in all the aspects of thy life because what ruins you destroys you more than it can for the entire Nation.

Ministry of justices_ thy wisdom in judging every matter is another tremendous factor of thy government. There are people in life who hurt you, not because they planned to do so, but because their actions are not made in a way to correct instead of hurting you. These people you should, by the power of thy wisdom, understand them. Do not think, because they often hurt you, they hate you and subject them to harsh treatments. Love them and teach them, in thy wisdom, howto treat you right. Please, be wise in all thy ways and in every judgement.

As well, nevertheless, there are people who seem to be thy friends, yet are enemies. Thy wisdom is required here to judge this people by their fruits, their behaviors. Do not hate them, but don’t listen to their fables and flatteries or suggestions. They can put you to ruin.

Above all, make justices thy ruling rod of iron, place it at thy gate, wear it as a ring and make it a bed to sleep in all the days of thy life.

Remember to provide justices for the unprivileged ones; the orphan, the widows and widowers,disable,sick and needy,these people need your help. These are part of thy government and they play a vital role in thy life; they remind you of the injustices in this world and point you to justice or a just path. Never put thy hand against their rights or to oppress them.

Other ministries you do not need to be advised,for you know how best you can work them.

Farther more, here some resolutions to implement in thy Adiss-Ababa agreement stipulation:

a) Complain,

no matter what happens in thy life, remember no one can solve thy problems except God_ thy creator who knows thy sufferings and thy inner hidden desires.

b) Always appreciate every little effort one has made for you. Never forget to say thanks when thy governmentreceives any alms from a kind person,donor. And if you come to someone’s aid and he or she fails to appreciate you, never mind, for you don’t know he or she is internally appreciative to you.

c) Restrain thy lips from speaking what brings others to war with you and cause unrest with thy government. Train thy lips to speak blessings other than curses. There’s no spring that produces both sweet and bitter water, thus thy lip should not speak both bitter and sweet words alike. Remember what James, anapostle, spoke concerning this same matter. (James 3)

Finally, learn self-denial, put others first before you. I mean, put the interest of your people above yours in thy government.

After the transitional period, you will find love and peace to attain God’s grace, His vote for you in the election of Grace.

May this agreement make a new chapter, newbeginning, newlife, new heart, and fresh mind as the new parliament has been reconstituted of recent.

God bless for reading this.

