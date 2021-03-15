THROWN-In the cold 135 members of IO

By John Agok

At least 135 non-security members of the SPLM-IO have been confirmed evicted from Five Hotels in Juba, leaving some of them in fear of being targeted by unknown gunmen since their safetywas not guaranteed as the security arrangement mechanism in (R-ARCSS) is yet to befully implemented.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Puok Baluang the Director of Information and Public Relation in the office of First Vice President admitted that, some members of SPLM-IO who recently got evicted from Five Hotels in Juba might have fear of being targeted by unknown gunmen if they go back to their permanent residents since the security arrangement according to (R-ARCSS) is yet to be fully implemented.

Puok added that, the circular addressed to National Transitional Committee (NTC) Chairperson Tut Gatluak by the office of the First President was still intact and now being implemented.

“All our peace delegates were accommodated as per thedirectives of National Transitional Committee (NTC) especially both security and non-security members.But in recent circularthat came from the office of NTC Chairperson, Tut Gatluak through the directives from the office of Vice president had mentioned five hotels only where non-security members would be evicted,In exception of Royal Palace because it might not have had non-security members residing there, but the members of security mechanism are still continuing to be accommodated there by (NTC)”, he explained.

However, the deputy chairman of SPLM-IO leadership and current minister of Mining in (R-TGoNU) Henry Odwar was accommodated by NTC in Royal palace Hotel before he left for Canada for medical treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ding Lam a politician nominated by SPLM-IO awaiting to be appointed in the upcoming Reconstitution of the National Legislative Assembly revealed that, they had already checked out from Royal Hotel in Tongping over the last ten days in response to recent circular which asked non -security mechanism members to check out.

“Iam Ding Lam a member of non- security mechanism, we are waiting for the reconstitution of the parliament and in regards to accommodation so far, we have already checked out of Royal Hotel.We are over twenty members and we are struggling to find a place to live in, since some of our residences have been occupied by unknown people.This is very difficult for some of us here in Juba since our permanentresidences have been occupied by unknown people that could not allow us to access the houses”, he said.

Lam added that over ten members had checked out from Royal Hotel and wereexpecting others to leave or vacates the hotels as contained in the circular.

“We have to adhere to directives from the decisions the leadership and therefore, we will continue to ask them to look for alternatives since security of our members are not guarantee as long as the issue of unknown gunmen still exists and given the fact that, the security arrangement had not been fully implemented so far. We are not safe yet”, he concluded.

The recent circular that asked non-security members to vacate only mentioned five hotels which includes: Glory Hotel 70, Panorama Hotel 40, Flight Dubai 3, Victoria hotel 12, and Juba Crown Hotel 10. These people who are known as peace delegates were accommodated in those hotels by government since 2018 as per implementation matrix.