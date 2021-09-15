THREE-Years RJMEC remained toothless

By Nema Juma

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) has been accused of failure to embark on the ongoing transitional peace process.

R-JMEC has been also accused of continuous resolutions, reports and recommendations of mechanisms in every plenary session adding that even the government that was mandated to implement them, had not taken any action.

The accusations came after the representative of South Sudan Civil Society Forum issued a resignation letter to the RJMEC after a careful study and evaluation of the status of implementation of R-ARCSS adding that maintaining support for the stalled Juba-centric peace process was no longer in the best interest of the suffering masses in the country.

In an email from R-JMEC seen by Juba Monitor R-JMEC confirmed that they had received a resignation letter adding that if a member resigned it was his or her personal decision and it was up to the organization that nominated them, to put forward a replacement.

“If a member resigns, it’s his personal decision and it is up to the organization to put forward a replacement,” read the email from the monitoring body.

In the document circulated through some outlets media,the Representative of South Sudan Civil Society Forum Rajab Mohandis extended his resignation letter to RJMEC saying that the resolutions, reports and the recommendationswere not being meaningfully implemented adding that it was now three years, but the mechanisms had been presenting the same issues and recommendation while the government which was mandated to implement took no action whatsoever.

Among the reason for his resignation, Rajab said that the resolutions, reports, recommendations and the secretariat were not being meaningfully implemented adding that all the mechanisms that had been presented for the last three years had been on the same issues and recommendations.

“For example,for the last three years, all the mechanisms have been presenting almost exactly the same issues and recommendations but the government, which is mandated to implement them, take no actions whatsoever,” read in the document.

He stated that the mandate of the R-ARCSS to implement the peace agreement according to article 1.1.1had lost confidence in the peace process.

“While the launching of the workshop on the constitutional making process on July25th, the President publicly declared that the peace agreement was too complicated to be implemented and that those who designed the agreement did not intend that it would be implemented,” he added.

He added that the R-ARCSS had continued to fail to deliver on its core mandate including security, economy, humanitarian situation, institution reforms and transitional justice.

“For example, estimates in South Sudan humanitarian response plan show that in 2018 when the agreement was signed, about 7.0 million citizens needed humanitarian assistance, however three years in the implementation of the R-ARCSS today, 8.3 million were now in need of the humanitarian assistance,” he stated

He also said that it had not been accurate estimates of the thousands of people who had been killed in violence over this period as a direct result of the failure to deliver peace through this agreement.

“Critically theagreement has not been used effectively to develop government capacity to fully govern the country and protect civilian from violence,” he said.

He said that the implementation of the R-ARCSS was characterized by the establishment of institutions, including legislative bodies that remained dysfunctional not delivering on their stimulated mandate.

“In the RJMEC plenary sessions, security mechanisms including the DDR commission agonized so much trying to find support and resources to implement their mandates. Their pleas mainly end on the floor of the plenary at the conclusion of each session,” he said in the statement.