Three women raped at gunpoint in Yei River State

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

Three women were allegedly raped at gunpoint by armed men in Yei River State over the weekend.

Speaking to Radio Miraya yesterday morning, Paul Yoane Bonju, Member of Parliament representing Yei River State said there was peace within the State except the unfortunate, abusive rape scenario.

“Yei State is peaceful only the incident that happened over the weekend where three women were gang-raped while on their way to harvest food in the garden,” Bonju. said

Bonju said the women aged between 20 and 30 years were raped at a nearby village when a group of armed men attacked them on their way to harvest food.

“The women are undergoing treatment and they were traumatized because they were not brought up in such a situation where by you will be forced to have sex,” he added.

The MP called on all the men in the country to stop such undesirable activities against women adding that men should look at women as their sisters and mothers.