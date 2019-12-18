Three shot dead on Bor – Juba High Way

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least three people have been shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Juba – Bor Road on Monday at Alengareb area next to Bilnyang Payam of Jubek State.

In an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Jonglei State Information Minister Atong Kuol Manyang confirmed the incident saying the murderers were yet to be found.

“It is unfortunate to inform the public that three people were killed at Alengareb few kilometers away from Mangalla area. Two of the victims are from Bor East County of Jonglei State and one is from Boma State,” she said.

Manyang added that it is not clear who the murderers were up to.

She revealed that the people who were killed were businessmen who engage in cattle trading at the nearby cattle camp between Mangalla and Bilnyang.

“They were killed on the road. And that place is an area where businessmen keep and sell cattle. The killers are not clear. Some people say it could be organized criminals or rebel but it is not clear,” Manyang stated.

She appealed to the authorities to do a lot in order to put such occurrences to an end.

“This is a festive season that we expect all to be in peace. Everybody would wish to celebrate like others across the world. So the incident is very unfortunate, but we need to protect the citizens. What I am saying is that it has happened but we need to in future see how to control such incidences,” Manyang said.

Manyang said there is a need for national government to deploy police on highways in order to curb such happenings.

“It is not safe; there is a need for police forces to be deployed on the roads like Juba – Bor Road. It is an important road that connects our State to Jubek and other areas,” she said.

“The focus needs to be put on that road so that these incidences are prevented and avoided. So there is a need for more attention especially now,” Manyang added.

On Monday, a lawmaker in Jonglei State blamed Jonglei and Boma States’ authorities over what he described as lack of support to the Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

Juach Makuei Juach, Jonglei State Member of Parliament representing Ajuong County of Twic East Counties said that both Maker Thiong Maal and David Yau Yau, all governors of the two Sates, went silent over the Sunday’s killings in his area.

On Sunday, unidentified attackers, attacked and killed four people and made up with numbers of cattle which were later recovered by youth.

Last Friday, Baidit County in Bor South of Jonglei also went under similar attack where one person was killed and 580 heads of cattle raided.

The similar incident also happened in Duk Panyang area of Duk last week where two people were wounded and numbers of cattle raided.