Three people killed over alcohol in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Yirol West County of Lakes State confirmed that three (3) people killed each other over alcohol.

The incident occurred in Annuol Payam on Monday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Aluak-Aluak Police Colonel Michael Mayor Malaak confirmed that three people drunk alcohol and killed each other in Annuol Payam of Yirol West County.

“According to information we had from the ground, these three people shot each other dead on spot,”

However, the Payam Administrator in the area of Aluak-Aluak Daniel IchokDhieu said that the three were known criminals who attempted to loot people’s money and fuel reserves in Mapuordit on June 12 of this month.

“I don’t know the root cause, but I heard that the three of them shot each other dead on spot. We are still waiting for the cause of killing themselves,” Dhieu said.