Three people commit suicide in Lakes

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Lakes State confirmed that at least three people committed suicide in Wulu County.

Juma Duffala Rajab, Commissioner of Wulu County told Juba Monitor that two young men committed suicide by AK-47 rifle and the third person was a woman who committed suicide by hanging herself with rope to death.

“There is no reason found for committing suicide after investigation,” Rajab said.

The Commissioner added that among the people who committed suicide, one person was found having a gun while another one shot himself after he wrote a letter to his mother. The victim did not mention any reason in the letter he wrote to his mother.

Rajab revealed that there were many organizations in Wulu County that were disseminating enough messages to aware the community in order to cease committing suicide.

“It is a surprise to hear three people took their own lives just in just three days within one month,” said the Commissioner of Wulu County.