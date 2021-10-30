THREE-More foreign languages in the pipeline

Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The government is in the process of introducing three more officiallanguages to supplement English in the country. The aim is to build the capacity of local teachers and prepare them to teach French Turkish and Kiswahili language.

This is according to an agreement which was signed earlier with three countries namely Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Turkey, and Tanzania.

Addressing the Media yesterday,the Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal services Michael MakueiLueth who is the national government spokesperson, said that the Agreement with Tanzania was to invent the teaching of Kiswahili, since South Sudan was part of the East Africa countries and the official language in the bloc was Kiswahili.

“These countries will come and trainteachers these three languages to prepare them to start teaching people of South Sudan,” Makuei said.

He added that the aim was to develop the syllabusand to build the teachers capacity to introduced these languages.

In the same briefing Makuei also said that the minister of peace buildingStephen Par Kuol presented a logo of peace building during the cabinet meeting.

“The minister of peace buildingpresented a logoand the cabinet adapted it as the logo for the minister of peace building, “he added.