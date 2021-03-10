jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 10th, 2021
News

THREE-Month’s salary for civil servants

By Nema Juma

The government has confirmed that civil servants are set to receive three months’ salary from Monday this week.

However, some sources claimed that a number of them have gone for the last eight months without pay.

While addressing journalists in Lakes State, Rumbek, the Deputy Minister of Finance AgokMakur said all the Civil servants are going to receive three months’ salary starting from Monday next week.

“All civil servants are to receive salary from next on Monday,” he added.

Meanwhile, a worker within the system who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that the money has been released adding that they only don’t want to give it at once.

“They will be paid and the money is already there,” he added.

However effort to reach the Minister of Public Service Joseph BangasiBakosoro was futile by press time.

Making promises of paying Civil servants have not started from today, many have been done.

Earlier, the Minister of  Public Service had  promised that the civil savants were to be paid but up to now it is not clear whether the civil servants will receive their salaries or not.

