THREE-Million USD auctioned to 20 banks

By John Agok

The Bank of South Sudan (BOSS) yesterday for the first time auctioned threemillion US Dollars to twenty [20]commercial banks in a bid to subsidize essential commodity prices in the Country.

The twenty (20) Commercial banks got three million dollars, and each bank share is 150,000 USD with exception of the Agricultural Bank of South Sudan and Phoenix Bank that were unsuccessful during the bidding exercise. The two unsuccessful banks applied for 160,000 USD each.

At the same event, the Central Bank also increased auctioning to the local forex bureausfrom two million to five million USD that used to be auctioned into the Market weekly.

Addressing the press,the Governor Dier Tong Ngor said they had released three Million Dollars for the first time to twenty Commercial Banks operating in South Sudan out of 22 that had applied for the bidding.

Governor Tong revealed that the practical work emerged out of their previous announcement and it is in line with the reform package needed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies.

“This morning,the Bank of South Sudan (BOSS) auctioned three Million dollars to 20 out of 22 Commercial Banks that qualified for the bidding process. At the same time, we will continue to eject five (5) Million dollars to local forexes that can result to low exchange rates ofdollars in the Market. This will reduce the prices of essential commodities in the market,” he said.

Mr. Tong said the prices of commodities or exchange rates will be determined by the demand and supply law in the future.

He also urged the media to follow as they will be weekly auctioning this money into the market through the local forexes.

“Now it is high time to inform the public and business people in the market that, the Central Bank has got resources to stabilize their commodity prices. We will have hard currency in the Banks and there will be need to have high exchange rates in the parallel market,” he concluded.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loaned 174.2 million dollars to the Central Bank with some reform package attached to it.