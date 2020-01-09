Three medical personnel arrested in Bor

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least three medical personnel have been arrested in Bor town on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl at one of the private clinics, Jonglei State Police Spokesperson said.

The 16-year-old girl identified as Nyaliet Majier Ajak immediately passed on at African Clinic upon receiving her fourth Malaria treatment injection according to the local authorities.

Agou Alier, a family member of the deceased alleged that their daughter must have died as result of an inappropriate injection.

He stated that the family was suspicious that the medical officer might have injected the lady with wrong medicine because he had ran away immediately after injecting the lady.

“As relatives, we are saying that the clinic has intentionally killed this girl. If you injected someone and you run away then it means that you might have done something wrong. So these doctors must have killed the girl,” he said.

“When this girl was diagnosed with malaria on 2nd, the treatment kicked off. On 3rd, 4th, 5th she was improving but on the 6th, the lady became unconscious and passed on after injection. This is why we are suspicious,” he said.

He said the family would pursue the case in the Court.

Maj. Daniel Majak Tuor Lueth, Jonglei State Police Spokesperson confirmed that the three medical officers from the clinic are under police custody, pending investigations.

“So far, we have three people arrested, the medical doctor, who is the manager of the clinic and two other medical personnel. They will be investigated for the incident,” he said in an phone Interview with Juba Monitor.

Tuor stated that the police was still waiting for postmortem report from the main Hospital before making any official report on the cause of the death.

“Though some medical doctors at the State hospital said the person might have died due to wrong injection, the postmortem results are still being waited for. They may be out within two days,” Tuor explained.

Tuor said the postmortem report will reveal the cause of the tragic death urging the public to be calm.

“We tried to search for suspects because of the fear of mob justice or whatsoever since these medical personnel are not from this area. So we were worried about their safety,” he said.

According to Tuor, those arrested were two South Sudanese and one foreigner who had been serving at the clinic.

“There is also fear over other wrongdoers. If it operates, someone may act in a criminal manner. So that is why the clinic has to be closed temporarily,” he said.

Police official asked the family of the victim to remain calm as the case is being followed up by the authorities.

This is not the first time an incident of that kind happened in South Sudan.

In 2019, an intern at Al-Sabbah Children’s Hospital in Juba wrongly injected Benzathine penicillin to a young girl leading to her death after she had improved in the past days.