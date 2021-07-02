Three killed, one wounded in Yirol

By Mabor Riak Magok

Gunmen suspected to be from Rumbek East County has killed 3 civilians, and wounded a police line corporal in Yirol West County of Lakes State on Tuesday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the police Chief Inspector of Alualuak Payam lieutenant Col. Michael Mayor Malaak said, the wounded line corporal is identified as Chieng Makoi who is receiving treatment in Yirol West County hospital.

Col. Mayor said the line corporal police Mr.Chieng was wounded while attempting to rescue slain civilians from the attackers in Mabui Boma where road ambushed took place.

“There is no statement issued by the commissioner of Rumbek East County on whether the suspects who killed 3 civilian and wounded line corporal police in a road ambushed have been arrested and the suspects who killed people are from Rumbek East County,” said police Col. Mayor.

He urged the local community of Rumbek East County to stop killing innocent civilians who are traveling on the way in a road ambushed.

The Payam administrator of Alualuakin Yirol West County Daniel IchokDhieu confirmed the killing of 3 civilians and one police man injured.

Daniel IchokDhieu said among killed in a road ambush were two boda-boda riders who took the pregnant woman to Mapuordit hospital and a civilian.

The Payam administrator Daniel IchokDhieu urged the relatives of the three-civilians killed to remain calm and avoid revenge attack.

“We want authorities of Rumbek East county to apprehend all the suspects who killed three civilians and wounded person in a road ambushed on Tuesday,”he said.