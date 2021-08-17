Three killed in ambush along Juba-Nimule Highway

By Bida Elly David

Three people were yesterday killed in an ambush that left a vehicle burnt to ashes along Juba –Nimule Highway.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle between Kubi and Sharara area killing all three occupants and burned down the car.

In an interview withJuba Monitor, South Sudan National Police Spokesperson Maj Gen: Daniel JustineBoulosaid, the incident occurred in the morning at around 10 am when one of the vehicles that accompanied members of the Catholic congregation to Loa Parish for the Centenary celebration was returning to Juba.

“The incident happened along Kubi and Sharara area as some people who went for the centenary celebration were returning back to Juba.

They fell into an ambush along the road as a result, three people died, one was burned in the car, the other died instantly while the expected survival was rushed to Aru hospital butdied on the way,”

However Daniel added the Forces from Nimule responded to the situation and calm returned in the area.

He further said that there were some people who were suspected in the area but none of them had been arrested investigations were still going on for the perpetrators to be brought to books.