Three killed and 12 wounded in an inter-communal fighting in Unity State

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Mayom county of Unity State have confirmed that at least three people have been killed and 12 others wounded in an inter-communal clashes in Mayom county of Unity Stateon Wednesday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor on Thursday, the Commissioner of Mayom county of Unity State Chuol Gatluak Manime said that the clashes occurred between Bul community in Mayom county in Wangbuor area.

” The fighting was between the same community of Mayom county of Unity State and it occurred in Wangbuor area,” said Manime.

He stated that he has sent organized security forces to the scene where the incident occurred on Wednesday to control thesituation. He said that the security forces calmed down the situation in the area and managed to bring down the chaos.

The Commissioner confirmed to the press that the security situation in the areahas come back to normal as people who were fighting were back to their homes.

According to the county Commissioner, out of 12 wounded people, three were receiving treatment in Mayom county hospital while the rest were in the remote villages in Wangbuor area.