Three injured, 1000 cattle raided in Bor County

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Bor County have confirmed that three people were injured and one thousand (1000) heads of cattle raided by unidentified gunmen in Baidit Payam on Monday.

Yuot Alier Hok, the Commissioner of Bor County said the suspected armed assailants headed east towards the neighboring greater Pibor Administrative Area.

“They cattle were in a fence when the raiders launched the attack; they took all the cattle which belonged to traders. Three people have been injured including one person who got gunshot in his chest. He is the one with serious injury now. He has been brought to Bor hospital for treatment,” Hok said.

He added that police and some local youth in Bor County were pursuing suspected assailants.

Meanwhile, Jonglei State Police Commissioner Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon also confirmed that the police were aware about the incident. He said among the injured were two women and one man.

“I have been informed about the incident. The people are still chasing the suspected attackers. We are now waiting to get an update as to what transpired.” Akoon said

At the same time, Jay Adingora Alual, the Minister of Information for the Greater Pibor Administrative Area said he didn’t get official communication about the incident in Bor. But he said the security operatives in his area would be directed to monitor the area should any raided cattle appear, they would recover them.

“We are monitoring the situation and the commissioner in the western part of the greater Pibor Administrative Area which is near Bor has been informed to monitor his area. We will definitely recover and return the cattle to Bor if we get them.” Alual said

Authorities in the Jonglei state said the state documented a rise in criminal activities during the Christmas festival by unidentified gunmen by unidentified gunmen. At least two people were killed and several others injured in criminal attacks over the Christmas holiday.