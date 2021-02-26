Three arrested for suspected murder

By Noah Issa- Mundri

At least three suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a fisherman at Lozoh Payam, Mundri East County in Western Equatoria state.

Earlier last week, a fisherman was killed at the fishing sit in a place called Lozoh Payam and the motives behind his killing remains indistinct.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor in Mundri, 2nd Lt. Double Seveni the police criminal investigator confirmed that they have arrested three suspects in connection to the killing of a fisherman in Lozoh Payam.

“Following the last weeks incident the police managed to arrest three suspects in connection to the killing of a fisherman and the three are under police custody waiting for the investigation and if found guilty we will hand them to the concerned authority,” Seveni said.

According to Seveni, they were able to identify three suspects that have connection with the killing of the late through the local leaders and the police in the area.

“Three people went to river bank for fishing and they were fishing, one person got jealous and pulled his machete and attacked his fisherman colleague and later on pushed him to the river and died”. He narrated.

He further added that one of the suspects has so far admitted that he was the one who killed the deceased.

“After doing some small investigations one of the three suspects has admitted that he was the one who killed and the interrogations are still going on with the other two suspects to find out who were involved in the killing,” he added.

According to police, there was little tension between the family of the deceased and the families of the suspected murderers but later on, the local chief in the area managed to reconcile the both families and the issue was resolved amicably.

Police has described the deceased a greater fisherman that used to catch many fishes and sold part of it to get money for his family.

He called on the family to remain patient as police continue with their work and promise to do everything possible in order to see that those people are brought to book.