Three arrested for poisoning a man

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of late Eng. Samuel Woduapai Valente who died last week after the doctor confirmed that he was poisoned.

The Commissioner of Yambio County Hussein Enoka Ibrahim in a press statement told Juba Monitor on Tuesday revealed that the security apparatus succeeded in apprehending 3 suspects who were accused of causing tragic death of late Eng. Samuel.

“We have arrested three people so far especially those who had evening sitting with the late one. The three suspects are South Sudanese. We are also pursuing another suspect a foreigner who is at large at the moment but government organs will soon arrest her,” Commissioner Hussein said.

The officer expressed sadness over the death of Eng. Samuel Woduapai Valente sayingthe state has lost a very great personality.

A family member to the late who preferred anonymity said the late had evening sitting with his friends in a bar where they took wine, but after he returned home, he developed signs of coldness at the same time vomiting.

“The family immediately in the following morning took the late to the State Hospital where he spent eighteen days unconscious till the time of his death, the late was unable to regain sense to explain what happened,”the source narrated.

Yambio County Commissioner however, appealed to the bereaved family to remain calm and allow the government to follow legal procedures until justice prevails.

Late Engineer Samuel Woduapai Valente was serving in the State Ministry of Road and brigades in Western Equatoria State until his death. He majorly served as a technocrat in the Ministry.

Efforts to reach police for comment were not successful as phone calls went unanswered.