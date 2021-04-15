Three arrested for alleged killing

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least three (3) suspects have been arrested over the killingof awoman in front of her children in Warrap State.

On Sundaythe mother of four kids has was shot dead in front of her children while entering her home in Kuajok town of Warrap state by unknown gunman.The middle-aged woman identified as Agool Akol Mabech was driving back home in the evening after taking some of her children to a nearby clinic.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Town Mayor of Kuajok Gabriel Madut Ayok said three suspects were apprehended and taken into police custody, main while Police force is still looking for other suspects who were behind the killing.

“According to information we have had from Police Criminal Department Unit underground indicate that other suspects were not apprehended by police,”

He added that the incident occurred on Sunday at around 7:30 pm in Waralel area where the lady was coming, driving back from the clinic with her children, by the time she reached to her main gate, she was just caught by two gunshots and she died instantly.Three of the children were in the backseats, while the little one was seated beside the mother in the front seat.

She then got out of the vehicle to open the gate when an unknown assailant shot her dead.

He added that the attacker also shot the children in the vehicle, injuring the little one, while three took cover from the gunshots.

Last month Governor Aleu Ayieny called on all law-abiding citizens of Warrap state to stop fighting and unite to apprehend criminals.

In February, the newly appointed governor of Warrap said he is under strict instructions from President Salva Kiir to end violence in the state.