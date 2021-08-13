Thousands in Loa for centenary fete

By Atimaku Joan and Emelda Siama John

Thousands of Christians of catholic faith from across South Sudan and Uganda have successfully reached Our Lady of Assumption Parish Loa before the actual date for the centenary celebration.

The congregations consisting of both South Sudanese nationals within the country as well as those living in Uganda as refugees and some Ugandan nationals from the neighbouring districts of Uganda made their journey successfully to the venue of the event via Elegu Nimule boarder on Saturday.

They were welcomed and hosted by their fellow Parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Nimule Catholic Parish where they celebrated a mass on Sunday before embarking on their journey to Loa Parish on Monday.

The Pilgrims from Juba left on Monday and converged with the Christians from Torit in Arapi and began the way of the cross which is normally practiced by Catholics during leant season.

After converging, the team from Torit led the way of the cross from Arapi to Pageri and handed over the cross to the team from Juba to continue to Okodu Maria. On arrival to Okodu Maria, the cross was then handed over to the team from Uganda and Nimule who carried it on Tuesday to Loa Parish to mark the end of the way of the cross.

Father Joseph Otto, the leader of about 850 pilgrims from Uganda, said that they traveled for about 40 kilometers on foot for two days toreach the boarder.

He stated that the journey was successful although there were some challenges such as denial of entryby the authorities of South Sudan in fear of transmission of Covid-19 and visa requirements for pilgrims. However, he said, they managed to overcome these challenges.

“The Christians consider this as trails that they have to overcome, for instance when we reached the boarder, we were denied entry because we were coming from a country which is under lockdown and required to pay for visa,” said father Otto.

Our Lady of Assumption Loa Parish will be celebrating a hundred years of existence on the 15th of this month since it was constructed in 1921.

The building has survived bombardment despite being targeted by the Khartoum forces during the civil war.