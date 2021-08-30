jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, August 30th, 2021
Editorial

THIS TIME LET GRADUATION OF UNIFIED FORCES BE REAL

The announcement by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Elia Lomuro that the unity government is now ready to graduate53, 709 unified forces is a welcome move that will see the security situation improved in the country if it will really happen considering the duration it has taken with promises and today and tomorrow not being fulfilled. One of the main problems that had played a key role in the delay was the agreeing on the positions in the high command structures which is said to have been resolved amicably. The government will have 60 percent with 40 percent going for other parties to the agreement who are in the unity government. This will also bring to an end the deserting of cantonments by soldiers who have been left at their own mercy to fend for themselves.  The total   number to be graduated gradually will be 83,000 in which the remaining number will be graduated later. Maybe then the security in parts of the country will be improved and the unknown gunmen and women eliminated if not all but reduced to certain manageable level. The lean and thin manageable units are bound to perform better than a bloated number which are not easy to manage and who are not properly trained to qualify to the task they are to be charged with. The country is waiting for the graduation which is promised to be soon. How soon, is what should now be addressed to create confidence to the citizens who have been waiting for this time far too long.The organized forces will be divided into relevant units including army, police, and national security among others. They should properly be placed and to be confined to their respective units instead of overlapping. The unified forces should comeout different and well-disciplined to help regain the positive image acountry should have.

