THIS IS ECONOMIC RACISM

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

What came to my mind was to ask myself what was the actual meaning orfact of what racism was about? You might wonder why I was asking myself this and why at this time of all the times. I went on a mission of mind blogging to find out in the simplest term what this word meant. This is what l found out. The term ‘racism’ is often poorly understood. The Oxford Dictionary defines it as, “Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.” However, this is a simplified explanation of a complex issue.The concepts within that definition, such as discrimination and racial superiority, are not always straightforward. Views on these concepts are often fluid, changing over time with new social contexts and new ways of thinking.My topic is that there has and continue to be economic racism being applied to Africa by the West. Colonializing the continent was not in itself enough for them and each and every time they must find ways and means to remain relevant and belonging to our situation. If one look keenly one would wonder why an international organization meant to support and provide humanitarian services would use their hevicles to transport arms from one end to another end just to score their need of dominance. Why should they provide questionable coronavirus vaccine to the continent and if indeed they meant good, why should they throw sanctions one after another in matters of internal concerns which could be handled by internal organs. I have always said that African leaders should united to handle the continent’s affairs without letting external Westerners set their feet or be seen to be helping while they have hidden agendas. Without unity of purpose there are a number of us who will continue dancing to the enemies tune and remain sell-out to their own brothers and sisters. The West is using the Bretton Woods Brothers to fix their interests through some of the International NGOs. In one way they are all connected and dine and wine together. The bitter truth is that they cannot leave us alone because of their own means of survivals. Most of their so called experts have no relevancies back at their homes and would coin on any situation to stay and stay, extending their period of stay just to milk the so called “donor funds” which 90 percent goes back to them in the name of salaries and operations. How long can the continent continue to accept being milked without a stop? The milk is drying up not because of having been used by the rightful owner but by the external milk-man. Unity among regional and continental leadership must come up with solutions to our problems. It is pointless to be seen to be united under the African Union (AU) while member states are left to fend and deal with ill intended issues by the international organs. Africa must unite to beat and defeat economic racism by the West.