Thirty women group demand dismissal of Mayen

By Bullen Bala Alexander

At least thirty women led organizations including women intellectuals, civil society activists and human rights defenders have demanded the immediate removal of Peter Mayen as Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management

The group described Minister Mayen’s behavior as barbaric which could not be tolerated in the country.

In their petition submitted to the Minister of Gender, Social and Welfare, Aya Benjamin Warile, the group condemned in the strongest possible terms, the barbaric and brutal actions of Mayen.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms, the barbaric and brutal actions of Mayen who forcefully demanded the removal of his wife MsAluel from an ongoing football match of the South Sudanese Women League in Aweil, violently disrupting the match and denying her the opportunity to pursue her career in sports,” the letter reads.

They further accused Mayen for beating and stabbing, wounding, torturing, inhuman and degrading treatment of his wife Aluel.

According to the petition, the group affirmed that Ms. AluelMessi is one of the few female footballers who is an icon and inspiration to many young women with talents in sports.

“In solidarity with the MsAluelMessi, the South Sudanese Women Leaders, Women’s Rights Organizations, Women Leaders, Civil Society Activists call for the immediate dismissal of Peter Mayen,” the statement added.

The women group added that Article 2.l.l0.2 of the R-ARCSS requires parties to refrain from acts and all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse.

Such acts are also prohibited under the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access of 2l December 2017.

The petition further added that Mayen, as a signatory to the R-ACRSS, a senior government official and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management hadviolated the rights of his wife and by extension normalizing domestic and sexual violence against women and girls in country.

The group regrets the inaction by the RTGONU in ending impunity and holding perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence against vulnerable women, girls and boys including Ms. AluelMessi.

The women leaders said they were surprised by the total silence and lack of accountability by the RTGONU leadership towards Mayen, thus putting more women girls and boys at risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

They however, called upon President Kiir to immediately dismiss Mayen Majongdit from serving as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for his gross misconduct as public official, violent assault, torture and abuse of the rights of his wife Ms. AluelMessi;

Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, the Vice President and Chair of Gender and Youth Cluster, to establish an independent committee to investigate the alleged actions of the Minister for possible trial before competent courts of law and ensure safety and protection of Ms. AluelMessi from further violence by Mayen.

The Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to immediately table the Anti-Gender Based Violence Bill before the reconstituted Revitalized Transitional National Legislature for adoption.

The Government to ratify the Maputo Protocols, enact family law and ethnic and integrity law that sets high moral standard for public officials and scrutinizes their moral obligations towards protection of all citizens, women, girls and boys.

The RTGONU to strengthen the justice and rule of law institutions and expand the Gender Based Violence and Juvenile Courts to the grassroots level to address cases of SGBV.

Strongly recommend the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare to embark on nationwide campaign against SGBV and women’s rights promotion throughout the states.