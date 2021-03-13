Thirty trainees graduate in vocational skills

By Okan Thomas Onyango

Thirty (30) youth trained on vocational skills have been graduated in Pochalla County of Greater Pibor Administrative Area on Wednesday.

The youth obtained the training on tailoring, hairdressing, and beauty therapy supported by Finn Church Aids organization (FCA).

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the acting Commissioner of Pochalla County, Ocudho Ochan promised to stand with the youth by providing them with pieces of land to construct their business centers and make good use of the skills they learnt during the training.

“I am very happy that my youth now have the skills in tailoring, salon and hairdressing and beauty therapy. I have therefore given you some pieces of land for the construction of your business centers so that you provide all these services using the skills you received to your communities,” Ochan said.

He urged the graduates not to put down the tools and machines given to them in their houses but rather utilize it to generate income.

The livelihood consultant trainer for FCA, Wani Justin said thirty youth include 9 females and 6 males in tailoring, 14 females and one male in hairdressing and beauty therapy.

“We have managed to graduate 30 youth both males and females on livelihood skills that will in future help them. And this has really motivated us to do more to them. Most youth in the area have not gone through further education which makes communications difficult because they mostly use their native language,” she added.

According to Wani, the main objective of the training is to help reduce the engagement of youth in criminal activities saying the program will help to occupy their time hence reducing crime in the communities.

Daniel Jayi, a graduate in hairdressing and beauty therapy appreciated the organization for the skills and the equipment they had received.

“I started this work of shaving when I was eighteen years old but all this time, I have been using razor blades and combs because I could not afford to buy a machine. But thanks God he brought Finn Church Aids Organization who have now provided me with the shaving machine that will actually ease my work and I will be able to raise income for myself and assist my family too,” Mr. Jayi said.

He also appreciated the parents for understanding the importance of the training and giving them humble time to concentrate on their studies.