Thirty pastoralists trained on environmental safety

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 30 pastoralists, farmers and community chiefs have been trained on environmental safety and policy making towards traditional livestock migration routes to solve perennial conflicts among pastoral communities triggered by depletion land pastures and water.

Organization for Peace, Relief and Development Organization (OPRD) in partnership with UNDP conducted a two days’ workshop in Kapoetato review the draft Eastern Equatoria Livestock Migration Policy.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the International Consultant and Policy Development and Research Expert Dr. Michael K Joz said Pastoralists and their livestock are vulnerable to alterations in resource availability and disease transmission and frequently face poor access to livestock health services.

“To identify livestock diseases of concern and strategies for improving herd health and resilience. It is expected that once the policy is adopted by the State government and passed into law, the will be a clear frame work to tackle the frequent livestock related conflicts in Eastern Equatoria State by creating effective agreement on demarcated cattle migration routes and proper service delivery to the herders and the cattle,”.

He added that thereis aneed to have a comprehensive policy framework that caters for the needs of both the herders and their animals.

He emphasizedthat the need to ensure the health of the pastoralists and their animals by ensuring that health services are provided along migration routes.

Mr. Jozsaid that theproliferations of small arms among the youth are the major driver for livestock related conflicts.

“Let local leaders pleaded with government to find means of disarming the youth who have taken up use of arms as the solution to any disagreement or means of acquiring resources through acts of violence,” he said.

Marko Lokordor, Eastern Equatoria State Minister for Peace and Reconciliation said the need for the Livestock Migration Policy should be fast tracked so that counties can be equipped with policy guidelines for them to effectively respond to the conflicts and nature a way to create peace and harmony between pastoralists and agro-pastoralists communities in the state.

The workshop was opened by Governor, Louis Lobong and attended by Minister of Agriculture, the Mayor of Kapoeta town, the security officials and communities’ leaders.