Friday, December 10th, 2021
News

Thirteen arrested over various crimes in Kuburi Haboba

By Atimaku Joan

At least thirteen people suspected of terrorizing citizens, money counterfeiting, armed robbery and killing were arrested by police in Kubri Habuba Juba suburb.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, the Police Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Daniel Justine said that the suspects have already confessed to what they have been arrested for.

“The total is 13 but 9 were arrested in connection with the fake money and the 4 were for the case of the Robbery and the killing and they confessed to the killing,” said the Police Spokesperson.

He stated that the issue of arrest started since last month form Jebel Dinka were some criminals were arrested for looting leading to the death of two and a police officer being wounded.

Earlier on yesterday, a media outlet has reported that Police in KubriHaboba police station Inspector General of police MajakAkechMalong has revealed the loss of two officers last morning in a process of cracking down gangs suspected of various crimes in Juba

They appealed to citizens in the city to cooperate with the police in exposing all groups involved in armed robbery and other crimes.

