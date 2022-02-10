Think wise before abusing others

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 10th, 2022
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Abuse is mainly done by individuals or groups of people who have a common goal to achieve. It could be by people of the same or different sex in one country. In other situations, abuse could be by a group of people from different countries.

 Abusing people in another country is a crime. Whether it is political or social, especially with a country that has political problems where its people were displaced.

Why people are abused, there are many reasons, maybe because of the economic crisis in the country. The political situation made others become slaves to a certain group of people. Lack of practicing God’srules in daily living, lack of appreciating others and so many can be mentioned.

However, there was much information on social media, about abuse. Sometimes you can ask why other people make themselves superior to others. They think they are better than others because of color, wealth and living in a better environment. The teaching of God in the Bible says God created us in His image; there is nobody better than others.

If you are rich, it is the blessing of God. You should give something to the poor people of God.Any person created by God on earth belongs to God, human beings have no right to kill them or abuse them. South Sudan is one of the countries being abused by other countries because of the many challenges the government is facing.

For example, political abuses are due to a lack of confidence in leadership. Many bad things had happened like corruption, killing and no proper education in other parts of the country.  Salaries are not enough because they do not meet the basic needs of the people. Conflict in the country makes the government to seek for support and it is turned as abuse in another way.We need to eliminate all bad things that we are doing at the moment and respect people’s rights. If we do it, we respect God.

May God bless us all.

