THINGS THAT BROUGHT DOWN GREAT MEN

Odongo Odoyo

With due respect and without prejudice, l want to share with you a post from a friend. It might look as an ordinary one but going through it, one may find its value and deep meanings. They may be few coined to suit a situation, but whoever said learning is a continuous process had seen far into the future of this world. He or she knew that learning did not end up in a classroom and sharing of wisdom went further than simple logics. In this world there are things that should just be seen but not adored because they may be destructive to mankind.Always be ahead by doing the right thing all the time and one must let the inner ego direct and dictate what one is longing for. If it is love it must just be that and if it is money which now dominates and rules the world, let it be and let it come your way in a clean and good manner, otherwise the kith and kin may live not to enjoy the proceed. This are the most reasons why l decided to share this post that was sent to me by a friend who value human dignity for us to know and understand some simple things that can bring a man down within seconds because the same had happened before.

• FOOD – Ask Adam • PRIDE – Ask Satan • LOVE OF MONEY – Ask Judas Iscariot• LOVE OF GIFTS AND APPRECIATION – Ask Gehazi • WOMEN – Ask Samson and; FIVE THINGS THAT HAVE LIFTED GREAT MEN

• Prayer and fasting – Ask Prophet Issa (JESUS) • Self-Control – Ask Yusuf • Obedience – Ask Ibrahim • Patience – Ask Hannah

He who has ears, let him listen to this. NOTHING LASTS FOREVER WhatsApp killed BBM. Youtube killed DVD. Bluetooth killed Infrared. Xender killed Bluetooth.USB killed Xender. CDs killed Cassettes. Android killed Window phones.

Phone killed Post Office.SMS killed Letter Writing. Email killed Fax. Civilization killed Culture. Computer killed Typewriter

Luganda is killing all other languages in Uganda’s tribes.

Coronavirus is killing the usual way of living. Online teaching is killing physical teaching. FDC of 2001&2006 killed NRM’s Good picture. NUP is killing FDC. Money killed True Love. What else killed what again? Internet killed Library. Google killed Dictionary. Wikipedia killed Encyclopedia

No condition is permanent in this world, be humble.

I almost forgot.NRM killed UPC&DP political parties.

Change killed Ugandans. Next level killed Change.

And finally, Mobile Banking is killing ATM machine& Queue in the bank.

So, my beloved friend whatever position you are today use it positively, tomorrow may not be yours but someone else’s, it is the beloved face you met on them today that you will get tomorrow, so live a life with the fear of God in you.

Solar power will soon kill generator.

At the end, Death will kill life and *Rest.