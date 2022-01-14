Thiik Thiik promises to restore land disputes in Konyo Konyo

By Adia Jildo

The Deputy Mayor for infrastructure Development, Juba City Council Thiik Thiik Mayardit has promised to bring down frauds that had risen due to claims byIslamic Council.

Last year, traders in Konyo konyo market had resisted paying rental fees stating that they made payment twice to Islamic Endowment Authority and Juba City Council. The land known as “Al waaz Center for Religious Guidance,” is claimed to be owned by the Islamic Council in Juba.

Thiik said this in his statement during the visit to Kator Block Council that the market belongs to the government not particular group of people.

“I want to assure you that the problem in KonyoKonyo market will be solved very soon whether by force or amicably,” he assured.

He said there are a few that might be owning shops but not the whole market.

He stated that the problem would be solved under the orders of the current mayor Micheal Ladu Allahjabu.

“Every time traders are arrested and beaten, traders see us as if we are not even responsible for that market, so that will lessen our responsibility,” he said.

He described the incidence faced by traders as a shaming and defaming.

“ We will not wait for other people to solve our problems but us the people of Juba City Council and that is the first thing I assure you, we will do it,” he assured.