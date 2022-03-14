THIEVES -Raided Juba Airport over the weekend

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

Over the weekend, suspected thieves sneaked into Juba international airport leaving four offices empty from the entry and two others from the departures.

However, the suspects were not found nor apprehended yet.

According to a source who requested anonymity, the thieves Stole computers, valuable Electronic gadgets, furniture, and other valuable items.

While Juba International Airport is one of the two International Airports in South Sudan, the other being in Malakal Airport handles International and local airlines, cargo air traffic, and chartered commercial flights.

It is also used by the South Sudan Military and by UN Humanitarian air services UNHAS, World Food Program, ICRC, and many NGOs, for the relief flights for the Country.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on the Phone, the Director-General for Juba International Airport, Brig Gen. Kur KuolAJieu confirmed the incident, adding that a police committee has been formed to investigate the issue.

“Last Friday, thieves broke into the Airport, breaking four offices two from the arrival and two from the departure, the ones in the arrival were not in use, while the ones in the departure were, “he said.

He added that they are waiting for the results as the Police committee is investigating the issue.

However, Ajieu didn’t mention any valuable thing that might have been stolen.