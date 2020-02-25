THEY HAVE BEEN DESTITUTE IN THE LAND OF PLENTY, THEY DESERVE BETTER NOW

Saturday last week was a remarkable day in the history of the Republic of South Sudan. Euphoria rocked the capital Juba, with amazed citizens from around the country calling friends and relatives based in Juba to confirm whether the peace deal was signed as they might have been told. I got a few calls as well from fellow countrymen who care about the national current affairs. There was one key aspect I noted from the several phone calls I got – an expression of sigh relieve from the anxiety which gripped them prior to the signature of the peace deal. It has come, it is here to stay. The government, you, and I all have a part to play in maintaining it, I am talking about peace. Now, placing the country to the path of development is a task the new government has to perform. President Salva Kiiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar last week pledged to embark on quality service delivery that could alleviate citizens from the long-time suffering caused by six years devastating civil war. We do not know their work plans for now. There are several challenges bedeviling this country and the starting point to address these woes can be overwhelming. However, critical sectors should be on the list of their priorities. The economy needs to be revived after several years of unprecedented down spiral. For this to happen more effectively at a high pace, massive road rehabilitation should be done to facilitate the ease of doing business and trade, agriculture should be supported to create an enabling environment for exports. This will see the current skyrocketing market prices dropping, a low-income civil servant will regain access to basic needs. But for that initiative to succeed there should financial accountability and transparency in terms of budget allocation to different sectors, this is something that has been missing. There has been misappropriation of funds and resources. This made the ordinary South Sudanese to be destitute in the land of plenty, but that must now, the citizens deserve better.
