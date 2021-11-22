THEY BELIEVE IN THEIR OWN LIES

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

In this world there are people who cannot stop talking about others even if they have nothing, they will try to create anything even if it meant to lie. I have always been of strong opinion that “before you run my name through the mud, be sure to mention how good l was to you until you lost all my respect, mention everything l did for you, tell them how l did my best to help you when no one else gave a shit. Then try to trash my name.” In my on findings and going through writings l decided to find out who are these people and why they lie. Some are associated with mental health but the majority are not. What is a person who lies called? A pathological liar is someone who lies compulsively and without any clear benefit. Lying refers to making a false statement to deceive others pathological liar tells lies and stories that fall somewhere between conscious lying and delusion. They sometimes believe their own lies. It’s difficult to know how to deal with a pathological liar who may not always be conscious of their lying. Some do it so often that experts believe they may not know the difference between fact and fiction after some time.

Pathological liars also tend to be natural performers. They’re eloquent and know how to engage with others when speaking. They’re creative and original, and quick thinkers who don’t usually show common signs of lying, such as long pauses or avoidance of eye contact. When asked questions, they may speak a lot without ever being specific or answering the question. Intentionally, often for some form of personal gain.

The following are some signs that may help you identify a pathological liar:

They often talk about experiences and accomplishments in which they appear heroic.

They’re also the victim in many of their stories, often looking for sympathy.

Their stories tend to be elaborate and very detailed.

They respond elaborately and quickly to questions, but the responses are usually vague and don’t provide an answer to the question.

They may have different versions of the same story, which stems from forgetting previous details.

I would advise that lying is chronic disease and always lead to destructions of property and families. It is with strong belief that destruction of an institution may easily occur because of unfounded lies or rumors. At one point or another we have lied if not to someone but to ourselves. A white lie is for saving an immediate situation one finds him/herself in without intention. But still a lie is a lie that must be discouraged. There only salvation is to walk the talk and remain steadfast, truthful and honest to oneself while still living in this world. Gossip and lies destroy wealth and knowledge. They must remain enemies of the right thinking minds and stay away from human beings.