Tuesday, May 25th, 2021
Editorial

THESE SCRAP METALS BE CLEARED OFF THE AIRSPACE

Grounding all An-26 planes indefinitely is not a solution to the impended death in the sky. Civil aviation and the airport authorities should just do one noble thing possible. Clear them off the space and any hanger where they are being parked, no stored to wait or prepare to kill the next victim(s). So many roadside statements have been made by the mother ministry of Transport and civil aviation without actual action being taken. What is so special of these planes that some have a history of having been used in the Second World War. There is no sense of purpose in trying to protect the operations of this death in the sky or to the point scrap metals. So many deaths have occurred from these flying metals being called planes. There must be a law that is within the docket of the ministry and the civil aviation authority that specify which and what type of planes should be allowed to fly the airspace of the country. It cannot be all and everything that fly is allowed to in the airspace. The law is very clear but it seems like someone or some people are trying very hard to protect these out killers even at the outcry of the public. The law should not be applied selectively the way the civil aviation is trying to do. It cannot be taken on face value that the secondhand and outdated planes can only find refuge in this country being flown by some foreign elements whose background are wanting and only known to few individuals who are either protecting them or are their godfathers. The life of the general public cannot be compromised at whatever cost. There should be a consideration for those who have lost their loved ones instead of the so-called owners playing hide and seek games.

