Monday, August 23rd, 2021
Editorial

THESE KILLINGS MUST BE STOPPED

Waking up every morning to meet with reports of killings along the roads and if not then inter-communal fighting here or there is becoming too much. This cannot be apportioned to security lap but also to the people themselves. Why are cases of killing and clashing so many among people? There must be trauma coupled with economic hardship that are driving some people to do things which are prohibited or that which are against the law of the land. In some parts of the country, killings are becoming too much that both states and national governments have directed the security organs to take charge but with little if any success. Internal security of a nation is paramount to the developments activities under peaceful co-existence. No development can take root if there is no peace. Beyond, it also portraysa bad image of the country to outside world. The security of country cannot be compromised under all circumstances. Reports of ambushes along Juba-Nimule road, Juba- Yei road, Kapoeta-Ngauro road and killings along tribal or cultural beliefs in the Greater Lake region and Parts of Jonglei among others must be stopped at all costs. Even cattle rustling must be brought on notice. Replacing a human being is not possible like killing one. Sometimes the best expected brains are eliminated before their time comes into being. Without mincing words, order of law must take precedence in guiding the well-being of the nation. This must start with everybody to obey the law of the land. The government must take serious action against the criminals who are making life impossible to others with their heinous acts. Security organs should not spare these criminals. A crime is a crime and cannot be called anything else and criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly. So many families are left without bread-winners just because some criminals decided to take away their loved one’s life. This must stop.

