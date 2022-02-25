jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 25th, 2022
Editorial

THERE IS YET ANOTHER PLANE CRASH

Another surprising news came on Wednesday that 14 passengers survived ,what would have been a fatal plane crash after a plane traveling from Uror Payam to Bor town of Jonglei State crashed as it struggled to land. The incident occurred after the plane squirmed tirelessly to land in Bor town and later diverted its direction to the bush resulting in damages to the cockpit. In March last year, South Sudan Civil Aviation suspended a number of aviation companies due to passive quality of aircrafts that did not meet the standards of operations as a result of continuous series of technical and mechanical errors and incomplete legitimacy of registration. The good news is that all the passengers on board narrowly escaped death but the sad news is that the civil aviation authority has been sleeping a lot or even worse, they don’t even want to put on the fitting shoes.  These series of plane crashes have always been the talk of the day and yet nothing has been done. It can happen today and it will be another deadly one tomorrow. The South Sudan Civil Aviation has the duty to protect and ensure that all aviation companies are monitored and followed critically to mitigate the continuous plane crashes that have been making citizens worried for their lives. The companies should also be mindful of substandard and outdated planes. There is no doubt, they are cheap but we are also not blind to the fact that cheap things don’t last long. The worst part of it is that they are costly and even dangerous. The authority must learn to call spade a spade and not a big spoon. They should also not go back and lick their vomit. This has been happening for a very long time and they know the solution.

