THERE IS NO FREE LUCNH

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

There is a colleague who is full of jokes and funny words when talking off the office duties. One time l told him that he was lucky to work for an institution which offers free lunch and transport, Johnnie looked at me and responded that “my friend there is no free lunch in this world. Whatever it is, you must pay for it” The word of my friend and colleague sunk into my brain deep when the National Revenue Authority started sending posts out that starting 1st July 2021 (today), they would go digital and each and everybody was required to obtain new tax identification number and online and also you are required to obtain your TIN and file for your tax return. I know you are eager to know the relevancies between my friend and the taxman. Simply, there are those who had made it a habit never to bother paying taxes and making returns. They thought they would not be caught or gotten for evasion. But now whatever it takes that Tanzanian tax guru has come with methods and modalities which will not let them free. They will have to come to terms and come to the table of paying if the outstanding is large, on how to modernize and harmonize the payments to the government. The doors which had remained open to tax evaders seems to be slowly but surely closing or being sealed. I can assure you that there are those spending sleepless night because the jot-ride is coming to an end. It means there is no free lunch whatever time it takes. It is telling us to do the right things all the time. This is also going to be a big blow to the middle men who hovers around the entry points with documents and promises that they could under-value taxation for their preferred or perceived clients by cheating their way out and denying the government the much needed revenue. There will be no avenue to hide because all registered firms and individuals will be on the central data list and be monitored as if required. This will apply to goods being imported, all documentations will be online and clearance given online. Indeed there will be no free lunch. It is of the high-most thought that all of us should start if we have not been, behaving good, change our ways of life and do good to others. It is pointless to pretend of being belonging while one foot is outside the door. We all have responsibility for this country and must give it our best while still serving the general public. It is nobody’s wish that the few should have preference over others. If it is lunch if should not come free. Each of us must sweat for it one way or the other.