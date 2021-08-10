THE WORLD IS FULL OF UNKNOWN SUPRISES

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

We are in a world full of unknown surprises, just when we are still under the threat of Covid-19, the ministry of Health is warning the public to be vigilant on debilitating guinea worm in Uror County, Jonglei State. This is what health experts are telling us and which we must accept to follow and obey. These diseases are dangerous and should not be allowed to spread in between human being and all preventive measures must be applied to that Purpose. The worst is when it is coupled with lack of food and is happening at the time of crisis either man-made or not. There are situations which should not be allowed among the peaceful citizens. Health of the people should be given priorities in all circumstance, food should be put on the table adequately, shelter be available and above all, peace be driven home to stay put. We must stand up to be sober in our ways of doing things and do not be like that tenant who told his landlord to hike his rent only to realize later that he was drunk. Whatever you drink should not make you open your mouth with the impossible that you only live to regret later or as time goes. We live in a world where some people get drunk with air or nothing in want of the impossible instead of using the best way to reach there. In this world even brothers are turning their back to a brother just to get the worldly. It is in this world where we shall all end our being in good or bad ways. All depends with one’s lifespan and the longer one lives. If not gone by disease, then there are other ways that would take you to be with our almighty father. All we must do is to obey the voices of reasoning as long as we can listen and reason. Why should brothers be against one another for the only reason that they want to be in top power at the expense of their fellow being. It is against humanity and against social background. It is against all norms of life to wish one bad luck. How do we want to be judged on the last day in this world? Look into the mirror and see your face. What you see is what you are and you cannot be any other person but you. Take the medical experts seriously and when they talk of being careful just remain there because they know best. Above all don’t be swayed by the worldly belonging but trust all your doings in honestly and trust. This is the walk of life and the journey to our destination which has been well defined by our creator above. Just remember you came with nothing in this world and you will leave with nothing if and when that day comes. This is the naked truth which must be accepted and do not ignore what experts tells you as you walk the journey.