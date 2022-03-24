THE WALK AND TALKS SHOULD BE RESPECTED

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

The total withdrawal of SPLM-lO/A for all the bodies of peace monitor is something not to be taken for granted considering the walk and the talk which led the parties to where the country is today. It is at a cross-road considering the expected visit by Pope Francis in July this year. The move may create yet another gap that would take the country back where it had come from. Reasons and harmony should take the lead in solving any outstanding issues that have not or are yet to be addressed for the good of the larger population. Sure yes there have been accusations and counter-accusation of the short-coming of the peace monitors and other key stakeholders in the process. Already we have been informed that election experts are in the country to assess the preparation expected to take place next year, an indication of the possibility of carrying out the exercise or not. It is time for the peace monitors to go back to the drawing board and find out where they went wrong or what they did not do to warrant this move and action. It has not been an easy task to walk this far and it will have been a waste of time and resources if a solution to arrest the situation is not found. Those who stand to feel the heat of the moment are citizens who had hoped against all odds that the peace process would relieve them of the past suffering and make them return to normal life. Time and again it has been dialogue and round table talks that have been the solution to many problems that would have bedeviled society. There should not be another journey outside the peace process which has come out this far. The aggrieved party should first and foremost think about what their action could do to the innocent and the entire general public. My prayer is that a solution must be found to bring back the players to the table for the sake of the country irrespective of any personal or political agenda. The country should be bigger and above all players. It is agreed that each and everyone one of us has a right to his or her freedom of expression but in all we must consider the aftermath reaction. I am very optimistic and sure that something will be done and done faster to return the sanity of the process to its original cause differences aside. We need to move together to our future destination with total hope for this country we so dearly love and cherish to develop to the next level under a united people a one-country theme. Doing so we must be careful of the external hands which would want to see us disorganized and always on the crisis without laying down a firm foundation for our future generation. They must be told that they will not be allowed. Not this time.