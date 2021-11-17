THE VISITS BE REGULAR

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

I want to be very optimistic that the chance to have 30 female members of parliament to visit Kenya and Rwanda in the next few days will be of total beneficial to the country on their return. These kind of visits should be regular as they expose the legislators to more light in doing their work. It is great achievements to learn and understand how parliaments in the two sisterly countries work. Although the organizers have given reasons why male parliamentarians are not included in the two trips, there is time for everything and men’s time will also come. I would want to talk to the team representing women in the august house that their journey should be taken with much attention and care that this country can benefit from. They should not leave anything related to knowledge which is the basis of development. The ladies should be well organized for the new environment and share their experiences with their counterparts They know and understand that the houses are similar but might just differ in small way on how they conduct their businesses.

Kenya parliament has a total of 349 seats: 290 elected from the constituencies, 47 women elected from the counties and 12 nominated representatives. The Speaker of the National Assemblyof Kenya serves as an ex officio member.

Rwanda is the first country in the world with female majority in parliament with 61.4% in the Chamber of Deputies and 38.5% in the Senate.

In Rwanda women count for roughly half the world’s population yet they occupy less than a quarter of political seats. Rwanda is an outlier, with more women in power, proportionally than any other country.

The briefs should be able to propel our own to take advantage of using the knowledge acquired to ensure even the committees which yet to be constituted are done with the female M.Ps full participation. This is like a golden chance which came their way that they should use to the maximum and extend the same to their female counterparts in the states and administrative areas. For now the m.ps are preparing for the journey. Let the outing which is being sponsored by the U.N. Women through CEPO be fruitful not only to those selected to attend but to all who will be getting the knowledge impacted to them by their colleagues. It is expected that when the house resumed fully and with the new knowledge from all m.ps, female and men, the business will be handled articulately by members of this important house which is one of the three arms of the government working together with the judiciary and the executive to manage the affairs of the country. Both Ministry of parliamentary affairs and parliament itself should organize more of these exchanges not only to parliamentarians but even the staff working in these institutions for a better tomorrow. The importance of these would soon be felt and seen when working atmosphere changes for the better.