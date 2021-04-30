The US condemns attack on humanitarian workers

Press release

The U.S. Embassy in Juba condemns the violent April 25 attack on humanitarian staff and assets in Jam Jang in South Sudan’s Unity State. Criminals stormed the compound where humanitarian workers, including U.S. government implementing partners, and their families were located. Staff were threatened, robbed, and beaten, sustaining serious injuries.

Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must stop. We call on authorities at all levels to ensure accountability by arresting those responsible, and to guarantee the safety and security of humanitarian workers who are committed to helping the people of South Sudan. We also call on all South Sudanese to condemn those individuals who carried out this attack.

We acknowledge the critical need for better employment and economic opportunities across South Sudan, particularly for young people. However, violence, and threats of violence against humanitarian workers – most of whom are South Sudanese – results in the delay and interruption of life-saving assistance to the country’s most vulnerable communities. The United States remains fully committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the South Sudanese people. We call on other donors and the South Sudanese government to work with the international community to support the humanitarian response in South Sudan.