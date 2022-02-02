The unified forces went hungry in cantonment sites

Some weeks ago, a report had it that South Sudan was on the topping list of the hungriest countries in the world. Another report came with a different report that South Sudan has finally been given the top position as the most corrupt country in the world. In hindsight, it is not child’s play. For a country to be given that position, requires hard work. It is so sad that our government can work best when it comes to corruption and do it poorly when they are delivering services to their people. This is not where to dwell. Let us look again at hunger. To cut the whole story short, the hunger we are talking about is not one of the countries. It is of the unified forces. The country’s soldiers. They are not only hungry. They are tired too. A statement by the CTSAMVM had it that these people were lacking food and medicines. In October 2019, three IO officers died at the Ngiri cantonment site in Amadi of treatable disease and poor sanitation. The government of South Sudan must open its eyes now and call a spade as it is not a big spoon. The graduation of the unified forces has been the call of all the citizens in the country. We are about some months away and elections are ahead. If you don’t feed these people, they may die before Election Day. What we need this time or next year is a new South Sudan free from hunger where hard work will be rewarded and not corruption. If asked, what was the first reason for sending those forces there if their needs were not going to be met as expected? The government can play seek and hide games with other people like civil servants but let them address the hunger crisis in cantonment sites.