jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialTHE THREE PERCENT OIL MONEY SHOULD BE PAID TO ALL
Editorial

THE THREE PERCENT OIL MONEY SHOULD BE PAID TO ALL

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

For the first time residents in Maban, Upper Nile state have come to terms with the three percent of the oil money which they were supposed to be receiving since 1997 a cut from the total earnings by the oil producing companies. Other areas of the oil productions have remained silent although they are equally facing similar situations and conditions. This could have been a sweet news if the payments is anything to go by. What was paid to Maban Community is a drop in the ocean although it is refreshing that the first step had been taken. The oil firms must adhere to the government regulations of giving back to the community in areas of their operations. They sometimes operates without caring about the environment around them and the people living there which has resulted in children being prematurely born or deformed. Something is not correct and that something should be handled by the parties concerned which must come out with proper plan to pay communities in the oil field. These people are not begging or asking. They have a right to get what is rightly theirs. This has been approved and given green light by government authorities.Let this be the way forward that would be leading and harmonizing the relationship between the community and oil field managers who should equally be caring of the welfare of the general public and their property. There have been a number of complaints from people living within the precincts of these places Maban being one of them. Oil is the main revenue earner for the country although at the moment the world price of the commodity has gone down and dwindling around the barrels without much ado. Let the firms start doing the right thing for the people who have been crying too far.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

HOW TO SURVIVE IN THIS DIFFICULT ECONOMY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I have been expecting prices of  basic items to lower down now that the common excuse of high rates of dollar is no longer there or applicable. The only alternative is to seek for other simple ways and means of survival in this hot economic era. 1. Put your kids in schools you can afford because expensive schools don't guarantee good results. Just ensure they attend a good affordable school. 2. Rent apartments you can pay conveniently. Don’t live in a house you...
Editorial

MPS REGISTER READY FOR BUSINESS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Parliament seems to be set for the first sitting of the new and old comers to the august house according to communication from the chamber, all MPs are required to start registering from yesterday. It is hoped that after the registration, the legislators will be sworn and the business will start. There are a lot of expectation that the general public will be wishing to be addressed by members of parliament. Among them the insecurity, the threat or the looming hunger that would affect more than seven million people in...
Editorial

A FRIEND SHOULD BE TRULY A FRIEND

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I want to be friendly and be told that l am not through sidekicks which are done for a purpose or purposes and which makes me look as if were still in the old world of slave trade.  I want true friends to recognize and understand that we are a sovereign nation not anyone’s puppet who can be dictated to by pretenders who are likely to drive us to unknown destination. I think there must be a stop to pretend and to sidekicks...
error: Content is protected !!