By Malek Arol Dhieu

Last month, the United States Dollar and South Sudanese Pounds have signed a cessation of hostilities after a war of nearly a decade. It is a deadly war that South Sudanese Pounds shall never forget in life as it devalued it to the core, to the real core that officers in the names of Corporal 1 Pound, 1st lieutenant 5 Pounds and Captain 10 Pounds have all perished in the battle of 2018 while Major 20 Pounds, Colonel 25 Pounds and Brigadier General 50 Pounds sustained life-threatening injuries. However strong Field Marshal 1000 Pounds, Lt. General 500 Pounds and Major General 100 Pounds are, they would never win, as such, the only resort is to surrender and come under the able leadership of H.E the United States Dollar with an intention of Dilemma, the wife of the brave Samson who coaxed him to reveal his strength which led to him being killed. Having come under the United States Dollar, the South Sudanese Pounds immediately realized the area of weakness it would target to wrestle down the United States Dollar. The scarcity of dollars has long been traced out as the cause of rise in dollar rate and this rise, in turn, is the cause of the South Sudanese Pounds perishment. Having seen that as the area of weakness, South Sudanese Pounds, before it rebelled, kindly demanded the appointing authority to give it Hon. Dier Tong Ngor as the Commander to lead the rebellion. Having been given to it, Dier Tong Ngor planned and staged an attack that the then Southern Sudanese rebels had never attempted against Arabs, leaving the United States Dollar half-dead. It is a unique attack that uses dollars to fight other dollars that have grown horns in the market that its name is not mentioned in public transport, I mean the black market. Now, the United States Dollar is narrowly escaping to its country of origin but before it does that, it has chosen the date and month it wants to sign a peace agreement with the South Sudanese Pounds to spare it an opportunity to work at lower rates, which is scheduled to take place in the Central Bank of South Sudan. By the power of the Central Bank and its Governor, the demised 50 Piasters, 1, 5 and 10 Pounds shall resurrect and resume their functions, and the skyrocketed prices reduce to normalcy. It has taken H.E Salva Kiir Mayardit years to find the solution to ever-increasing economic crises but now is Hon. Dier Tong Ngor, the absolute solution to the cause of a fight that has removed 2 Governors or so. This is how an expert in administration uniquely appears to handle an almost-abandoned problem, congratulations Sir! Now, the citizens are on daily basis noticing reduction in prices of commodities and they do not know who cooked his mind to bring this long-awaited achievement, here comes my work to voluntarily tell them to set their eyes on Dier Tong Ngor to devise more ways so that the South Sudanese Pounds gains back its importance and prices reduced to their initial states. Within these few days, quarrels between husbands and wives over requests of wives to increase daily upkeeps as the prices keep fluctuating are lessening and soon, they will be no more. Dear citizens, the Central Bank is working very hard to give the Revitalized Peace Agreement a meaning, however, what is required of each citizen is accept and embrace peace. In collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and other economy-boosting ministries, the Central Bank has secured medals of recognition in the fight for economic recovery. Finally, hard to get are leaders who work for legacies but having one such as Dier Tong Ngor is more than a gift from God.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba. He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.